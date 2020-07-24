Democrats: Trump must tell voters about election threats

The Democrats specifically criticized the line in Evanina's statement that said Russia has a persistent objective to weaken the U.S. and “denigrate what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment’ in America." They said that line “omits much on a subject of immense importance” and is “so generic as to be almost meaningless.”

In his statement, Evanina said it would be “extraordinarily difficult” for the adversaries to broadly disrupt the fall election or change vote tallies, but that “we continue to monitor malicious cyber actors trying to gain access to U.S. state and federal networks, including those responsible for managing elections.”

Specifically, Evanina said, China is “expanding its influence efforts to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and counter criticism of China.” Iran is also spreading disinformation to undermine U.S. institutions, he said.

It is unclear what information the Democrats want to be made public. On Monday, the same four Democrats wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that they are concerned that Congress appears to be the target of a “concerted foreign interference campaign” to influence the 2020 presidential election. They asked Wray for an all-members, classified briefing on the matter before the August recess.

Democrats, including members of the Senate intelligence panel, have voiced concerns that an ongoing Republican probe into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his work in Ukraine would amplify Russian disinformation. But they did not specifically mention the investigation,which is being led by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

The warnings from all sides come after bipartisan criticism of the way President Barack Obama's administration handled the 2016 interference as it was happening. A bipartisan congressional report released by the Senate intelligence committee earlier this year said the Obama administration was ill-prepared to handle and failed to respond effectively as officials feared getting caught up in a heavily politicized environment and undermining the election.