Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Joe Biden is expected to accept the party's presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said. Biden's vice presidential pick will be nominated Aug. 19 and is scheduled to address the mainly virtual gathering.

The pandemic has delegates casting ballots remotely, beginning next week. A safety plan announced Monday says everyone attending will have to wear a face mask, consent to daily testing for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.