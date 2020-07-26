Dbacks' Lovullo is first manager ejected in COVID-19 era

Kevin Cron was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Garrett Richards, but Ripperger didn't award him first base, apparently believing he either leaned into it or didn't try to get out of the way.

Lovullo came out to argue, and at first seemed to keep a safe distance from Ripperger. The umpire took off his protective facemask but was not wearing a cloth facemask. He ejected Lovullo and then turned his back on him. Lovullo followed for a few steps but then headed to the dugout.