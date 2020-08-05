CVS posts strong 2Q, with virus delaying elective procedures

For the three months ended June 30, CVS earned $2.99 billion, or $2.26 per share. A year earlier the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company earned $1.93 billion, or $1.49 per share.

Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, earnings were $2.64 per share. That's better than the $1.93 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.