Cuba Gooding Jr wears 'Black Lives Matter' mask to court

The Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor Gooding wore the mask backward for the proceeding before flashing the wording on the inside at reporters as he departed.

The state court hearing centered on procedural issues over just how far the defense will be allowed to delve into the personal lives of three women who have accused Gooding of groping them at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019. Judge Curtis Farber set some limitations at the request of prosecutors but also indicated other disputes would have to be settled as the case unfolds at trial expected later this year.