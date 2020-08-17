Crawford stars as Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 3-1

Playing less than 24 hours after a 2-1 loss in Game 3, Crawford was under attack from the outset, especially after the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead on Highmore’s unexpected goal. Highmore threw a shot on net from below the goal line and got a fortunate deflection when Lehner attempted to redirect the puck with his head, but instead sent it into his net.

Theodore’s shot slipped through, but nothing else did. Crawford was up to every challenge, especially as the Golden Knights continued to test him with high shots to the glove side. Crawford made a diving save on Max Pacioretty and stuffed William Karlsson on a breakaway in the second period.

But Crawford’s best sequence may have come midway through the third period when he stopped Karlsson’s attempt with his mask, and then gloved Zach Whitecloud’s wrist shot from inside the right circle.

Chicago's penalty killers also had a solid night. Vegas went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and has not scored a power-play goal in the series. The Blackhawks have killed off the past 14 power plays dating to its qualifying round matchup with Edmonton.

Lehner had won all seven of his starts since arriving in Vegas — three in the regular season and four in Edmonton. Lehner made 22 saves.

NOTES: D Duncan Keith moved into fifth place on Chicago’s career list for playoff assists with 68, moving ahead of Bobby Hull. Keith assisted on Highmore’s goal. ... Chicago blocked 32 shots. ... Vegas had not trailed in the series until Caggiula’s goal.

