COVID-19 tests reduce UFC show to 7 bouts in Las Vegas

The UFC returned to action May 9 after an eight-week pause for the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion has held near-weekly cards ever since, and it had incurred only sporadic cancellations due to COVID-19 problems while stringently testing its athletes.

But at least one bout has been scrapped on fight night from each of the UFC's past three cards due to COVID-19 problems.

Saturday's troubled card had already lost two matchups before the cancellations on fight night.

Sijara Eubanks was scheduled to fight Karol Rosa, who was pulled from the card Thursday due to medical complications from her weight cut. Rosa was a late replacement for Macy Chiasson, who also pulled out of the bout for medical reasons.

Eubanks will meet a third opponent, Julia Avila, next week in Las Vegas.

Another bout scheduled for Saturday night between bantamweights Kelleher and Ricky Simón was canceled last week after one of Simón's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, according to Simón.

Heavyweight veteran Alexander Overeem was scheduled to meet Augusto Sakai in the main event Saturday night.

