Court lifts block on 4 Arkansas abortion restrictions

“Arkansas has taken a strong stance to protect the unborn from inhumane treatment,” Rutledge said in a statement. “As Arkansas’s chief legal officer, I have always advocated for the lives of unborn children and will continue to defend our state’s legal right to protect the unborn."

The 2017 decision also blocked new restrictions on the disposal of fetal tissue collected during abortions. The plaintiffs argued that it could also block access by requiring notification of a third party, such as the woman’s parents or her sexual partner, to determine what happens to the fetal remains.

The other restrictions included one that bans abortions based solely on the fetus’ sex and another that requires physicians performing abortions for patients under 14 to take certain steps to preserve embryonic or fetal tissue and notify police where the minor resides.

Abortion rights groups said they're weighing options to ensure the restrictions remain blocked after Aug. 28, when the appeals court decision takes effect.

“This ruling is a reminder that the fight against these extreme abortion restrictions is far from won," Holly Dickson, interim executive director and legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in a statement. “We are evaluating our next steps and will continue to fight to ensure these harmful and unconstitutional laws do not take effect.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling cited by the appeals court panel struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. The appeals court said Baker needs to consider a concurring opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts that said state legislatures have wide discretion.

