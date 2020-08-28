Country House win in 2019 Derby upheld by appeals court

The Wests sought to reverse the track stewards’ decision, contending it violated their rights to due process. They also wanted the $3 million Derby purse redistributed.

Caldwell said Kentucky rules state that the stewards’ decision in determining fouls and disqualifications of horses is "final and not subject to appeal.” The stewards found after a race review that Maximum Security had drifted out and interfered with other horses’ progress.

Maximum Security won the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 22. The Wests switched the colt to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert after Jason Servis, who previously trained Maximum Security, was indicted in March on federal charges of doping horses.

Country House never raced again after the Derby. He was retired in March because of laminitis, a hoof inflammation that can cause severe pain and lameness.

