Dr. Joel Parrott, President and CEO of the Oakland Zoo, talks about the struggles the zoo has faced in the coronavirus threat during an interview in Oakland, Calif., on April 14, 2020. Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We have already lost the bulk of our summer revenue and are living off whatever reserves we have left, but they are going to run out at some point," said Parrott. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot