A bust of Jesus sits on a window sill as Sister Andria Donald, of the Sisters of the Holy Family, talks on a phone, at the St. John Berchmans Early Childhood Care Center, run by the sisters, in New Orleans, Thursday, July 23, 2020. “The teaching of anti-racism is pretty strong in Catholic schools,” said Kathy Mears, the NCEA's interim president. “But teaching the contributions of Black Catholics to our history is not where it should have been. Whatever we can do to correct this error, we’re all in.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert