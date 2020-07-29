Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Plane carrying John Lewis arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

X

Correction: Andy Dick-Assault story

news | Updated 43 minutes ago
In a story July 28, 2020, about the New Orleans district attorney's office stopping efforts to prosecute a man accused of assaulting comedian Andy Dick, The Associated Press erroneously attributed its efforts to reach Dick to a New Orleans news outlet

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story July 28, 2020, about the New Orleans district attorney’s office stopping efforts to prosecute a man accused of assaulting comedian Andy Dick, The Associated Press erroneously attributed its efforts to reach Dick to a New Orleans news outlet. The efforts described in the story to reach the comedian via his website and an email to a management agency were made by the AP.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.