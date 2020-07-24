Congressman says he wants answers about Iowa plant outbreak

“I am deeply concerned that by concealing information about the true extent of the virus’ spread, the IDPH only served to further risk the health and safety of these essential workers, and in doing so, the health and safety of their families and the entire surrounding community,” Loebsack wrote. “Iowans deserve access to the truth about the presence of this virus in their communities and their places of work.”

Loebsack asked Reynolds on what date she learned of the 522 cases, whether anyone has been held accountable for providing misinformation, and what steps have been taken to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat, also asked whether the Republican governor will commit to posting up-to-date information on plant outbreaks online and why the state declined offers of assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.