Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

The Gold Medal was awarded to the ship's entire crew, living and dead, and will be displayed at the Indiana War Memorial Museum in Indianapolis.

After the sinking, the crew “fought to stay alert, to look after each other — literally to hold on for dear life,'' said McConnell, R-Ky. He and other speakers were shown on video because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who perished in the water gave our nation the ultimate sacrifice ... but the true legacy of the Indianapolis was secured before those torpedoes struck,'' McConnell said. "Her crew turned the tide of the war. So to her crew members who are still standing watch: Your Congress and your nation say thank you.''

Retired Navy Capt. William Toti, who led a nuclear submarine named in honor of the Indianapolis, said the Gold Medal honors the crew's accomplishments — not the fact that the ship was sunk.

The medal “recognizes a fighting ship's crew, one that helped end the most terrible war this world has ever known,'' Toti said. He called the crew members ”among the best the United States Navy has to offer.''

None of the crew members would call himself a hero, Toti added, "but they would all say they served in a crew of heroes.''

Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite addressed the surviving crew members directly, saying “All Americans owe you a forever debt of gratitude.” Braithwaite called the sinking “one of the darkest chapters in our Naval history'' and said, “We can never forget the astounding grit and bravery shown by those who lived to tell the tale” or "the important lessons our Navy learned from that tragedy.''

The crew members epitomized the Navy's ethos of service above self, Braithwaite said. "Your service, your sacrifice embodied the core tenets of our Navy: honor, courage and commitment. We the Navy salute you and thank you for your service. Bravo Zulu shipmates.''