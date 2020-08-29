Community Shield: Aubameyang seals Arsenal win vs Liverpool

“We’re going to see in these days," Aubameyang said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems hopeful.

“I am not worried,” Arteta said. “I am very positive he is going to sign."

Aubameyang found the breakthrough in the 12th minute, latching onto Bukayo Saka’s diagonal pass before curling into the net.

The goal celebration was a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died the previous day of cancer at the age of 43. Aubameyang gave the “Wakanda Forever” salute that has become a symbol to celebrate black excellence since being performed by Boseman's character in the 2018 film, “Black Panther."

Arsenal tweeted an image of Aubameyang folding his arms across his chest with the message: “For Chadwick."

The Premier League season will start a month later than originally scheduled on Sept. 12 — with fans still excluded from stadiums.

Arsenal will be hoping to finish far closer to the champions than last season. Arsenal finished 43 points behind Liverpool but did beat Jürgen Klopp's side after the title had already been sealed in July.

This was a disappointing start to the new season for Liverpool after it became the earliest ever champions when it ended a 30-year title drought.

“We created enough, had the ball quite a lot, but had to be careful of their counterattack, deserved the equalizer, could have scored more, but when you don’t you have to take it," Klopp said. “A penalty shootout is always a little bit of a lottery and we were unlucky there, so congratulations to Arsenal, that is how it is. We respect the competition.”

It was a landmark occasion at Wembley and not just due to the Community Shield being played without fans for the first time.

The men's game was preceded by Chelsea's women adding the Community Shield to the Women's Super League title it won after that season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Manchester City was clinched in the second half by Millie Bright’s dipping strike and Erin Cuthbert powering into the net in stoppage time.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, top, celebrates with Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Community Shield soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Credit: Andrew Couldridge Credit: Andrew Couldridge

