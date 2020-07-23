Colombia seizes properties of businessman tied to Maduro

The 48-year-old has also been sanctioned by the Trump administration for allegedly utilizing a network of shell companies across the world – from Hong Kong to Mexico – to hide massive profits from no-bid, overvalued food contracts he got through bribes and kickbacks.

The U.S. is currently seeking his extradition.

The Maduro government is contesting his arrest, denouncing it as an illegal act of aggression by the Trump administration to inflict new hardship on Venezuela, which was experiencing an economic contraction worse than the U.S. Great Depression before the pandemic.

Colombian officials released a video of one of the seized properties Thursday, a spacious modern-styled house with a grand piano near the entrance. The home appeared empty of any personal belongings but was filled with furniture.

It features a spa with massage tables, a bathroom with a giant tub and a marble shower as well as living spaces with billiards and a ping pong table.

U.S. officials in private have characterized Saab, who was born in Colombia, as a front man for Maduro, though he has not been identified as such in court filings. Prosecutors in Colombia had previously announced they were freezing eight properties belonging to Saab as part of their own money laundering investigation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury officials hit Venezuelan brothers Santiago Jose Morón Hernandez and Ricardo Jose Morón Hernandez with financial sanctions. They're accused of doing business on behalf of Maduro's government and supporting his son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, who had been previously sanctioned.

Maduro Guerra and the two brothers are also central figures in the sales of gold illegally mined in Venezuela and dispatched from the Central Bank of Venezuela, U.S. officials said.

The Trump administration has previously sanctioned Maduro and dozens in the socialist leader's inner circle in a campaign to pressure him from power. The U.S. supports opposition leader Juan Guaidó.