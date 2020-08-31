Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

One of his sons, John Thompson III, was hired as Georgetown’s coach in 2004. When the son was fired in 2017, the elder Thompson -- known affectionately as “Big John” or “Pops” to many -- was at the news conference announcing Ewing as the successor.
Joseph White, a former AP sports writer in Washington who died in 2019, prepared this obituary. AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed.
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., left, congratulates his son Georgetown head coach John Thompson III, right, after the Hoya's 61-39 win over Syracuse in an NCAA college basketball game in Washington.
FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, former Georgetown coach John Thompson listens during an NCAA college basketball press conference to formally announce Georgetown's new basketball head coach Patrick Ewing, in Washington.
FILE - In this March 1, 1980, file photo, Georgetown University basketball coach John Thompson raises his hands in victory after fans placed the net around his neck in Providence, R.I., after Georgetown defeated Syracuse University 87-81 to win the Big East basketball championship.
FILE - In this April 2, 1984, file photo, Georgetown head coach John Thompson, left, gives a happy pat to the most valuable player Patrick Ewing, after Georgetown defeated Houston 84-75 in Seattle.
FILE - In this March 30, 1985, file photo, Georgetown coach John Thompson shouts to the floor during the Hova's NCAA semifinal game against St. John's at Rudo Arena in Lexington, Ky.
