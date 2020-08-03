Clorox becomes 'it' brand in world sheltered in place

For the fiscal year, Clorox anticipates sales growth ranging from flat to low single digits, reflecting sustained demand through the first half of the year, and a deceleration in the back half, which would have a tough comparison to the initial months of the outbreak.

Clorox's promotion of Rendle to CEO is effective on Sept. 14. The 42-year-old is currently president of the company.

She replaces Benno Dorer, 56, who will hold on to his position as executive chairman. Dorer has been CEO since November 2014 and was appointed chair of the board in August 2016.