Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

The resolution was approved over the weekend ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday in Charlotte and escalates a long-held battle between conservative groups and the SPLC.

“The SPLC is a radical organization, and that the federal government should not view this organization as a legitimate foundation equipped to provide actionable information to DHS or any other government agency,” said the resolution, which challenged the legitimacy of the organization to identify hate groups. The resolution claimed that it “puts conservative groups or voices at risk of attack.”