Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges writes children's book

Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Friday that Bridges' “This Is Your Time” will come out Nov. 10. It arrives 60 years after she made history at age 6 by becoming the first Black student at an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, walking past crowds screaming racist slurs. She was later honored by Norman Rockwell in the painting "“The Problem We All Live With.”

The book is an open letter from Bridges to young readers and includes images from the 1960s and from recent events.