Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' delayed indefinitely by virus

Warner Bros. said Monday that “Tenet” will not make its August 12 release date. And unlike previous delays, the studio this time didn't announce a new target for the release of Nolan's much-anticipated $200 million thriller.

“Tenet” had already shifted from July 17, then July 31 and then Aug. 12. Nolan, a staunch advocate for the big-screen experience, has strenuously hoped that “Tenet” could lead the resumption of nationwide and global moviegoing.