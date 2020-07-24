Christian abortion critics urge Dems to change platform

Day also warned that the addition of another position Biden has backed -- codification of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling -- would alienate anti-abortion religious voters.

Biden is “a little bit ahead” of where Hillary Clinton was in 2016 in terms of faith-based voter outreach, Day said, but the prospect that the Democratic platform would back codification of Roe “would just massively damage relationships with religious voters who don’t necessarily want to see that.”

While Democrats have shifted leftward on abortion in recent years, there's some evidence that abortion opponents are still open to supporting the party. Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, despite her strong abortion-rights voting record, won unlikely praise from some abortion critics in February for saying that anti-abortion Democrats "are part of our party."

Day recalled Obama's work toward "common ground" on abortion, as the former president put it in 2008, and noted that the Biden campaign has hired a faith adviser who worked on Obama's reelection bid.

“It’s hugely important for the campaign and Vice President Biden to understand the importance of this vote,” Day said of anti-abortion Democrats who may be motivated by their faith. “It shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

A draft Democratic platform released this week will be voted on by mail before the party’s mostly-virtual convention, which is set to start Aug. 17.

