Chloe Zhoe's 'Nomadland' to premiere across fall festivals

“The American road fascinates me," said Zhao. “It’s heartbreakingly beautiful and deeply complicated. I’ve traveled it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I’m thankful to be able to make ‘Nomadland’ and excited for audiences to join Fern on her adventure.”

Fox Searchlight is planning to release “Nomadland” theatrically in the fall.

“It is a film that acquires particular meaning in a moment of pandemic induced seclusion, proving that values like mutual support and a strong sense of community can save us from solitude, failure, and despair,” said Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice International Film Festival. ”I am also happy to share the opportunity to support this beautiful film with our fellow festivals of Telluride, Toronto, and New York: a concrete sign of solidarity and collaboration in this unprecedented and difficult time.”