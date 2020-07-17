China's mighty Yangtze nears crest again, new floods feared

Water rose to the level of first-floor windows in exposed ancient towns and crops were completely inundated around vast Poyang Lake, a network of waterways that empty into the Yangtze below Wuhan.

On the lake's eastern edge in Jiangxi province, 45-year-old Xu Yongxiang said his village of Liufang had been without running water or electricity for almost a week. Although it was time for the rice harvest, that crop, along with cotton, corn and beans was now underwater.

“We do not have one inch of dry ground. It has all been flooded," Xu, who sells pork for a living, was quoted as saying on the official newspaper China Youth Daily's microblog.

Flooding since the beginning of the month has forced evacuations of around 1.8 million people in 24 provinces, mainly in southern China. Direct losses attributed to flooding are estimated at more than 49 billion yuan ($7 billion), according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Floodwaters reached as high as 1.4 meters (almost 5 feet) in Linshui county in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the ministry’s rescue department reported.

Torrential rain also caused three landslides Thursday in a town in mountainous Chongqing, upstream on the Yangtze, leaving six dead, the Chongqing Emergency Management Bureau said. The bodies had been found by Friday evening after more than 200 people were dispatched for search and rescue. The rainfall in the town of Dunhao totaled 39 centimeters (15 inches), the bureau said.

Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China each year, especially in its central and southern regions, but conditions this year have been especially bad. Major cities have thus far been spared but concerns have risen over Wuhan and other downstream metropolises that are home to tens of millions of people.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze.

The Three Gorges Dam was built mainly to generate electricity, but the government also said it was expected to mitigate catastrophic flooding.

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers on a raft are seen moving through flood waters to help evacuate trapped residents in Sanjiao Township of Yongxiu County in central eastern China's Jiangxi Province on Monday, July 13, 2020. Engorged with more heavy rains, China's mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction. (Zhang Haobo/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhang Haobo Credit: Zhang Haobo

Chinese soldiers build a temporary embankment to contain Poyang Lake which has reached a record level threatening to flood Lushan city in central China's Jiangxi province Monday, July 13, 2020. Chinese authorities forecasted heavy rain across a wide swath of the country prompting evacuation of residents and raising emergency alerts levels. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers build a dyke to stop flood waters at Jiangjialing village of Poyang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province Saturday, July 11, 2020. Chinese authorities forecasted heavy rain across a wide swath of the country prompting evacuation of residents and raising emergency alerts levels. (Zhang Haobo/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhang Haobo Credit: Zhang Haobo