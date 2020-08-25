China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

Under the “Phase 1” agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight launched by President Donald Trump in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

That deal has stayed in place despite a growing array of irritants in U.S.-Chinese relations including the status of Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and accusations of human rights violations in China's Muslim northwestern territory of Xinjiang.

Beijing promised as part of the “Phase 1” agreement to narrow its trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more American farm goods. Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters last week the White House is satisfied with Beijing's purchases so far.

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A meeting scheduled for last week was to be held online but was postponed.

The two governments have yet to announce plans for face-to-face talks in the next stage of negotiations.

The two governments have rolled back some penalties but most of the punitive tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods remain in place.

A woman wearing a mask walks past delivery workers moving boxes in Beijing on Aug. 20, 2020. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their government’s economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, the Ministry of Commerce announced. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan