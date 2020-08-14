China factory output flat, retail sales slip in July

The 4.8% increase in industrial output from a year earlier was on a par with the month before and slightly below forecasts of just over 5%.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to start the struggle to revive normal business activity in March after declaring the virus under control. Manufacturing is recovering, but consumer spending is weak.

Many Chinese either lost their jobs or some income, or are are worried they might.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that overall, China created 6.7 million jobs, nearly 2 million fewer than would normally be expected.

The trends show a “steady recovery," said bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui.

Still, there were signs of improvement in investment in factories and construction, which fell 1.6% in January to July, compared with a 3.1% contraction in the first half of the year.

Friday's data release came just before Chinese and U.S. officials are due to hold online talks about progress on a “phase one” trade agreement set in January that brought a truce in a tariff war between the two biggest economies.

Relations have worsened despite that deal, as the two sides spar over abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, developments in Hong Kong and technology disputes, among other issues.