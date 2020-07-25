China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

The statement said that the Houston consulate was Chinese property, and that under diplomatic treaties American officials had no right to enter.

In Chengdu, spectators snapped photos outside the U.S. Consulate on Saturday as police in T-shirts and surgical masks stood on the sidewalk and the closed-off street in front of the walled compound.

A bus drove into the compound, but spectators saw few other signs of action.

On Friday, a man was detained by police after he set off firecrackers outside the consulate at about 7 p.m., Chengdu police said on their social media account. It said the man was given a warning.

Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Saturday, July 25, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A man dressed in traditional Chinese costume watch as a policeman patrols a street near the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Saturday, July 25, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Chinese paramilitary policemen, in green, and consulate security, in blue, guard the gate as it opens to let a bus enter the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Saturday, July 25, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A man carries a child as they walk near the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Saturday, July 25, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan