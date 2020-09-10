Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

Wilkinson, who is Navajo, Cherokee, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara, said that eventually the team nickname also must change.

“It dehumanizes us and gives us Native Americans this picture of being this savage beast that is hungry for fighting when in real life we are nothing like that,” said the 22-year-old business major from Madison, Wisconsin.

Ty Rowton, a self-described superfan who goes to games as the X-Factor, dressed with an Arrowhead on his head, beads and a cape signed by players, has made one change to his costume. Instead of face paint, he will stick Duct tape with Bible verses on his face.

He was stopped by security when he wore the getup for a training camp practice but said he has since gotten clearance for the ensemble. Still, he thinks the team's changes are an overreaction and said fans love to pose with people wearing headdresses. He also thinks the team also should keep the tomahawk chop.

“It is something that gets us riled up together and that we do as one. It has never been meant to be disrespectful at all,” he said.

Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, said it's wrong to use “a race of people as a mascot.” Her group has demanded changes for years and she thinks the momentum may be shifting.

“It has always been swept under the rug, but because the Washington team was leaned on so hard that they made the change, now some of the other ones are starting to feel the heat,” she said. “I hope this is the beginning of the end of this acceptable racism.”

Sixty-five-year-old fan Connie Jo Gillespie, who is a mix of East Woodland Shawnee, Plains Cree and Mississippi Chickasaw, supports banning the headdress but thinks the Chiefs name should stay. She considers herself a hardcore fan and praised efforts the team has made to work with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.

For example, the Chiefs celebrate American Indian Heritage Month by inviting elders to a game each year and having them do a ceremonial “Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium.”

“The KC Chiefs have an opportunity to culturally educate non Indians about our heritage, culture, and traditions because of their name," she wrote. “They along with local and regional American Indian leaders and tribal members, are wisely using that opportunity to culturally educate and bring respect to American Indian culture and heritage."