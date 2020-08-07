'Chief mouser' Palmerston retires as UK's top diplomatic cat

The letter from Palmerston, or @DiploMog’ as he is known on Twitter, said his service showed that “even those with four legs and fur have an important part to play in the U.K.’s global effort.”

“I have been delighted to meet representatives from all over the world, and I hope I have done you proud in putting the U.K.’s best foot or paw forward in such interaction,’’ the letter said.

His colleagues said he would be missed.

Jon Benjamin, director of the department’s Diplomatic Academy, wished him a “very happy retirement.''

“He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once,'' he tweeted, adding “we were of course not very grateful.”