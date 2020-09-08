Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

Corinne Rey had tears in her eyes but her voice was clear as she testified at the trial of 13 men and one woman accused of helping three men plot the Jan. 7-9, 2015, attacks in Paris. Seventeen people, including 12 in and around Charlie Hebdo's offices, four at a kosher supermarket and a policewoman, were killed. All three attackers were killed in subsequent police raids.

The attack at the newspaper happened during a weekly meeting, and the victims included most of the paper's editorial staff.