Chadwick Boseman didn't just play icons. He was one.

He compared his alma mater, Howard University, to his own personal Wakanda.

“If you have a blanketed idea of what it means to be of African descent and you go to Howard University, you’re meeting people from all over the diaspora — from the Caribbean, any country in Africa, in Europe,” Boseman said. “So you’re seeing people from all walks of life that look like you but they sound different.”

That early development of an expansive, historical understanding of African American identity surely fed the grace and humility of Boseman's most famous roles. It wasn’t until he was in his mid-30s, after a handful of brief television appearances, that he landed his first leading role as Robinson in “42.” He was, from the start, a self-evident movie star with a rare, effortless charisma. Rachel Robinson, the Hall of Famer’s widow, said it was like seeing her husband again.

In the hours of shock since the news of Boseman's death, the story of how Denzel Washington paid for Boseman and other Howard students to attend a summer theater program at the University of Oxford has been much retold. It's especially fitting because it, as if by fate, links Boseman with Washington. Like his long-ago benefactor, Boseman exuded strength and self-possession. When he played Robinson and Brown (in "Get on Up") and Marshall (in "Marshall"), Boseman's power wasn't asked for or worked up to. It was innate. It was there already. "When I hit the stage, people better be ready," he says in "Get on Up." "Especially the white folk."

Many would have, after playing Robinson and Brown, turned a blind eye to biopics. But by playing a young version of the Supreme Court justice in “Marshall” (which he co-produced) Boseman confirmed the ongoing nature of his project, one that would reach a staggering climax in “Black Panther.” Boseman first made his debut as King T’Challa in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, the same year he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

After playing a string of pioneers, Boseman led the “Black Panther” revolution.

"We all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured — yet you are young, gifted and black," Boseman said, accepting the film's Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble. "We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on."

It’s mind-boggling what Boseman was able to accomplish, facing down an industry’s historical prejudice while suffering through cancer treatments. But it’s equally hard to measure what lay in front of him. In less than a decade, Boseman changed the movies. His more recent films suggest the next decade was going to be at least as interesting. In last year’s “21 Bridges,” a film he also produced, Boseman plays an NYPD detective whose cop-killer case uncovers the department’s own persistent corruption. Boseman's very presence reorients the story.

During the filming of "Black Panther," Boseman said he was communicating with two boys who had terminal cancer. They were hoping to make it long enough to see the film. "I realized they anticipated something great," Boseman said in a SiriusXM interview. The kids, Boseman said through tears, didn't make it. But in his unjustly short career, Boseman held in his hands a world, illuminated on screen like never before.

