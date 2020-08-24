CFP selection committee set to release 1st ranking Nov. 17

“The six conferences have announced their intention to play, so the committee just established its meeting schedule to be prepared,” Hancock said. “This is another way we're planning for a College Football Playoff to happen with a championship in Miami.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt are moving toward playing in the fall. The Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, along with the Big Ten and Pac-12, are aiming to play football in the second semester.

The playoff management committee, which consists of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, met last week, Hancock said. He called the meeting “pro forma,” with discussions about the selection committee's schedule and finances.

The College Football Playoff selection committee also sets the matchups for the four other New Year's Six games that take turns hosting the semifinals once every three years. This year, the non-playoff games will be the Orange, Peach, Cotton and Fiesta bowls.

Hancock said there has been no discussion yet about cutting down on the number of teams ranked with only 60% of FBS teams scheduled to play in the fall. Nor has their been any consideration about ensuring a spot in the New Year's Six for all the champions from the remaining FBS conferences.

“The management committee has told the selection committee to stick with its protocol,” he said.

