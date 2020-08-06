Central, Eastern Europe on Pompeo's itinerary for next trip

The State Department said Thursday that Pompeo will visit the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland on a weeklong trip that is only his third overseas since the coronavirus outbreak. Pompeo briefly mentioned the trip at a news conference Wednesday in which he said the countries he will visit beginning on Tuesday are all “great friends of the United States.”

His visit comes as the Pentagon prepares to move ahead with the redeployment of thousands of American troops from Germany, including relocating some to Poland. The shift has raised significant concerns in Europe and elsewhere as the Trump administration has given conflicting reasons for it, ranging from antipathy toward Germany's leadership to strategic planning.