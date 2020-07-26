Ceasefire in war-torn eastern Ukraine to begin at midnight

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the 2018 election on promises to end the conflict, pushed for tweaking the timeline laid out in the accord so that Ukraine gets control of its border first before local elections are held, but the Kremlin insists the deal should be implemented without any revisions.

The Minsk deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but Ukrainian forces and the rebels have continued to exchange artillery salvos and gunfire.

The new ceasefire deal was reached on Wednesday and was welcomed by EU officials.

During his traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Frances also commended the deal, adding that it needed to be put into practice ″to rebuild confidence and lay the foundations for a much needed and long awaited reconciliation with the people.″