Campaign to succeed PM Abe as party leader begins in Japan

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga, 71, had formally submitted his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party leadership last week. The chief government spokesman faces two younger contenders, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, both 63.

The winner of the in-party vote on Sept. 14 will eventually become Japan’s next prime minister because of the ruling bloc’s majority in the parliament. Abe is stepping down for health reasons.