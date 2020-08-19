Californians dodge another round of blackouts amid heat wave

The state has been in the grip of an oppressive, humid weather system for days, sending temperatures into triple digits in many areas.

“Some have described this high pressure as a heat dome that has impacted not just the state of California but the entire West coast of the United States," Newsom said.

While there was continuing competition for resources throughout the region, the outlook for importing energy into California improved Wednesday, there was more wind power and no more cloud cover issues for solar production, Cal ISO President Steve Berberich said,

The wildfires raging in many parts of California had so far not affected power transmission lines, he said.

“We are quite mindful that people are fatigued," Berberich said. “We believe if we can get through today, the load numbers start to come down as the week goes on and then we get into the weekend."

The electrical load predicted for the start of next week appeared high, but the forecast and resources would become more clear closer to that time, he said.

A woman cools off in the water at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Santiago Gutierrez cools off in a park Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Fountain Valley, Calif. The state is in a days-long heatwave that has stressed the electrical system and resulted in rolling blackouts over two nights last weekend. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong