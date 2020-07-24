California men charged with $10M worldwide fraud scheme

Mancuso and Tufo were arrested Thursday in Orange County and Contra Costa County while Black is a fugitive whose last known whereabouts were in and around Sacramento County, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they had obtained attorneys.

“It takes a particular kind of callousness to rob people of their life’s savings by selling them on false hope,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in the statement. “That’s the kind of fraud the defendants in this case have allegedly committed. We’re talking about as much money as some families earn in an entire year gone in just an instant."

“Unfortunately, these kinds of scams aren’t new. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is," he said.