Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

Butler scored and was fouled on a layup with just under 10 minutes remaining, and his free throw put the Heat up by 20.

Heat: Butler unsuccessfully lobbied the NBA for permission to wear no name or social justice message on his jersey. He stepped onto the court in a jersey with only the No. 22 on the back but had to change into one with his last name on it before the game could start. The NBA and NBPA worked to allow social messaging but never discussed blank jerseys. ... F Jae Crowder made his second start of the season.

Nuggets: C Bol Bol, who had some excellent moments in Denver’s scrimmages at Disney, made his official NBA debut. He finished with five points and five rebounds in 11 minutes. He will be eligible for rookie of the year next season. ... The 1 p.m. Eastern start time -- 11 a.m. in Denver -- was the Nuggets’ second earliest of the season. They had a 12:30 p.m. start at Detroit on Feb. 2, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Heat: Play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Nuggets: Play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

