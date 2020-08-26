Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Little because of the coronavirus, and Wednesday resumed work after two chaotic days.

Lawmakers on Tuesday had to abandon a committee room when a crowd shouted down lawmakers and forced them out. Bundy was later arrested in that room when he refused to leave. Bundy and his supporters are opposed to proposed legislation the committee was considering that would shield businesses, schools and government entities from liability if someone caught COVID-19.

The incident followed another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, a glass door breaking as protesters jostled with police.

Bundy, 44, is a supporter of Black Lives Matter, and he supports defunding police to limit what he said has become a police state.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning quickly approved legislation to smooth the counting of what is expected to be a surge of absentee ballots for the November election. That bill has already been approved by the Senate and now heads to the governor.

Lawmakers on a House committee on Wednesday approved the liability legislation, which will be taken up by the full House and, if approved, considered by the Senate.