Brazilian team loses 18 players amid pandemic, still wins

Mirassol plays in the fourth division of Brazil's championship, which starts in mid-August. Players started leaving during the four-month break caused by the pandemic due to uncertainty about the team's future. The city of 60,000 residents is 280 miles (455 kilometers) northwest of Sao Paulo.

Striker Zé Roberto, 26, scored a brace for Mirassol after only one training session with the team from the Sao Paulo countryside city. He was among the top goal scorers in Brazil's second division in 2019 and came back after a five-month spell at Baniyas, of the United Arab Emirates.