Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

One poster read: “100 thousand: Why are we the second country in number of deaths?” At the end of the tribute, members of the NGO released the balloons, which sailed into the sky.

President Jair Bolsonaro — who himself reported being infected — has been a consistent skeptic about the impact of the disease and an advocate of lifting restrictions on the economy that had been imposed by state governors trying to combat it. He has frequently mingled in crowds, sometimes without a mask.

“I regret all the deaths, it’s already reaching the number 100,000, but we are going to find a way out of that”, Bolsonaro said in a Thursday night Facebook transmission.

A man dressed in a Batman costume holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Mourning 100,000 deaths of COVID-19, Bolsonaro genocide" during a demonstration organized by Rio de Paz to honor those who have died from the new coronavirus, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the country heads to a milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus related deaths. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Crosses, red balloons and Brazilian nation flags are placed in the sand on Copacabana beach in a demonstration organized by Rio de Paz to honor the victims of COVID-19, as the country heads to a milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus related deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Crosses and red balloons are placed in the sand on Copacabana beach in a demonstration organized by Rio de Paz to honor the victims of COVID-19, as the country heads to a milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus related deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao) Credit: Mario Lobao Credit: Mario Lobao

Crosses and red balloons are placed in the sand on Copacabana beach in a demonstration organized by Rio de Paz to honor the victims of COVID-19, as the country heads to a milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus related deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao) Credit: Mario Lobao Credit: Mario Lobao