Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112 in return

Phoenix entered the bubble with long-shot odds to make the Western Conference playoffs —- six games behind eighth-place Memphis.

Phoenix went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 67-52 at the break. The Suns made all 21 of their free throws in the first half.

Washington scored the first seven points of the second half, but Phoenix held on and led 89-81 at the end of the third quarter.

Washington made a final push. Shabazz Napier hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 4:26 remaining. His free throw cut Phoenix's lead to 111-104. The Suns answered, with back-to-back 3-pointers by Booker and Ricky Rubio pushing the advantage to 15.

TIP-INS

Suns: F Kelly Oubre was out with a right knee injury. ... Ayton had 10 rebounds in the first half. ... Booker had a +25 plus/minus rating. ... Rubio had 15 points, nine assists and three steals.

Wizards: Garrison Mathews was out for personal reasons. ... Robinson scored 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting in 13 minutes in the first half. ... Ish Smith hit a deep 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

UP NEXT

Suns: Play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Wizards: Play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

___

