Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban

The bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Survivors, their relatives and other participants marked the 8:15 a.m. blast anniversary with the sound of a bell followed by a minute of silence.