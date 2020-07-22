Bolivia's September vote in doubt as virus death toll rises

The election tribunal, which has not yet commented on the letter recommending a postponement of the vote, decides on the date with the endorsement of the congress, currently dominated by the Movement for Socialism party. The group was led by Evo Morales, who was forced to resign as president last year after protests over an election that international observers said was marred by irregularities.

The Movement for Socialism party, which nominated former economy minister Luis Arce as its presidential candidate, believes it has a good chance of regaining the presidency and wants the election to go ahead as scheduled. Arce has alleged the government of interim President Jeanine Áñez is using the pandemic as a “pretext to extend itself.”

Six of the eight parties in Bolivia’s election race have said they favor a postponement.

