Bogdanovic's career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125

Sacramento led 49-39 after one quarter, the most points the Kings have scored in any period since moving to Sacramento for the 1985-86 season. Bodganovic scored 19 points in the quarter and made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

The Kings led 77-70 at halftime and extended the lead to 117-103 at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Shot 64%in the first three quarters. ... Williamson scored 11 points in the third quarter on 5 for 6 shooting. ... Lonzo Ball had nine points and 11 assists.

Kings: Shot 78% in the first quarter. ... Bogdanovic reached his career-high point total in the third quarter. ... Had just eight turnovers. ... Outscored the Pelicans 24-17 at the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Play the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Kings: Play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

