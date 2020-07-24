Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Blue Jays players had made it clear to the front office they wanted to play in a major league park and Buffalo was described as a worst case option.

“We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball, and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field,”

Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said in a statement. “This process has no doubt tested our team’s resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York urged baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in a letter and call this week to pick Buffalo.

“I've always been a Bisons and Bills fan so I guess now I'll be a Blue Jays fan, at least this year,” Schumer said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It seemed so logical for the Blue Jays to go to Buffalo for geographic and market reasons. If they want to expand their market it's very good to be in western New York. It's a good facility. It's a major league-caliber playing surface."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had told reporters before the announcement that he spoke to Manfred on Friday morning.

"If we can get Toronto playing here, I say great. We have the protocols in place, it will be done safely," Cuomo said. "I’d rather it happen here. It’s good for Buffalo.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged in an interview with the AP on Thursday that there had been talks about the state hosting the Blue Jays. It was not immediately clear if Maryland turned down the Blue Jays amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Baltimore. A spokesman for the Baltimore mayor’s office says the city “didn’t have any involvement” on this.

Atkins had said this week that his team had more than five contingency plans for a home stadium and was in talks with other teams.

The team had also considered playing home games at its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but that is among the states that are virus hot spots.