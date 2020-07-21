Blue Jays OF says team may play in Pittsburgh or Baltimore

“To this moment I’ve heard not a definite place to play yet. It’s kind of still up in the air. Which is crazy this close to opening the day. Luckily we start on the road. But yeah, that’s what we’re hearing. Possibility Pittsburgh or Baltimore. Worst case, Buffalo.”

Grichuk said the players want the amenities that come with a major league ballpark such as the hot and cold tub and big league level weight and training rooms.

“If we have to go (to Buffalo) we’d go there obviously, but we would love to be in a big league ballpark and have all that that comes with that,” he said.

"It’s going to be a messed up year all around. Do I think that would will make things tougher, I do. But it's something we got to roll with this year and hopefully things get back to normal in 2021."

Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks with the Blue Jays on Monday and sounded ready to welcome club if it could be done safely amid the pandemic.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team has more than five contingency plans and was in talks with other clubs. He has declined to name them.

Atkins said if the Blue Jays can’t find a major league park, their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo would be their most likely site for home games.

The team had been considering playing home games at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but that is among the states that are virus hot spots.

