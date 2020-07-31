Big Tech surge props up Wall Street, though caution reigns

Google's parent company, another behemoth in the market, also reported stronger profit than analysts had forecast, but its stock stumbled.

All four stocks nevertheless are still up more than 10% so far in 2020, towering over the S&P 500’s gain of less than 1%. Amazon is up 72%.

Not only are they growing faster than the rest of the market, some investors have even been begun seeing them as safer bets than other stocks because the pandemic is pushing more people online and directly into their wheelhouses. It’s a far cry from 20 years ago when tech stocks were seen as the riskiest investments.

The gains for tech helped to mask sharp weakness for companies that most need the economy to reopen and the pandemic to subside, such as in the travel industry.

Expedia Group slumped 8.1% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after it reported even weaker quarterly results than Wall Street expected. Its CEO called it “likely the worst quarter the travel industry has seen in modern history.”

MGM Resorts fell 5.1%, and Norwegian Cruise Line lost 3.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.55% from 0.54% late Thursday.

Gold for delivery in December rose 0.8% to $1,983.10 per ounce after earlier climbing as high as $2,005.40.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $40.16 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.1% to $43.31 per barrel.

In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.7%, and France's CAC 40 was close to flat. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.8%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.8% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

