Big jump in Italy's daily new cases driven by travel

Northern Italy is where Italy's outbreak began in February, and which registered the highest number of cases and deaths throughout the pandemic.

But recently, many other clusters of infection have been occurring in central and southern Italy. Most of those cases have been linked to foreigners returning for work at farms or restaurants or hotels or to migrants rescued at sea.

Three more deaths were registered on Friday, raising Italy's confirmed pandemic toll to 35,190. Experts say numbers from all countries are undercounts, due to limited testing, missed cases and other issues.

Italian authorities have also been trying to crack down on night life in tourist spots like the islands of Capri and Ponza or in bar districts in cities including Rome, Milan and Naples. Italy requires masks to be worn outdoors if social distancing can't be maintained. Many outdoor cafes and bars have attracted crowds of young people, most not wearing masks.

The Italian Health Ministry says the average age of infected persons in recent weeks has dropped to 40, compared to about 61 during the early days brunt of the pandemic.

