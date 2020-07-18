Biden says he's had intel briefings, warns of vote meddling

Biden has previously suggested that President Donald Trump could hold up emergency funding to help the Postal Service continue normal operations during the coronavirus, which has devastated the agency's finances and contributed to a huge drop in mail volumes.

Trump has repeatedly said he opposes expanding mail-in balloting during the pandemic, suggesting without evidence that doing so could lead to widespread fraud — even though there is equally no evidence the president or White House will use Postal Service funding to do what Biden is suggesting.

Biden lobbed similar charges on Friday, saying Trump may try to “defund the post office so they can't deliver mail-in ballots.”

“Frankly, this is the thing that keeps me up most at night,” Biden added. “Making sure everyone who wants to vote can vote, making sure that the vote is counted, making sure we’re all trusting in the integrity of the results of the election.”